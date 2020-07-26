Miami-Dade School decision still ‘wait and see,’ superintendent says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY – There are still looming questions about schools reopening in Miami-Dade County. Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told Local 10 he is continuing to monitor the situation, but time is not on his side.

“We are about a month away from the regular opening of schools. We could push back the opening by a little bit. We could bring students in waves to not allow for any large congregation of any students.”

But, he said it is a race against the clock.

“…the conditions in our community, will that rate of community spread, called the positivity rate actually decrease to an acceptable level? Right now it’s at close to 20 percent, it needs to be 10 or lower,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho said pushing back the fall opening date could be an option, but he is going to continue to watch and see what happens and, he is exploring alloptions.

On the district’s website it states, in part: “M-DCPS strives to safely return students to the physical schoolhouse, but we recognize that doing so will not be possible while Miami-Dade County remains in Phase 1 of The Plan for Florida’s Recovery. The M-DCPS 2020 – 2021 proposed plan assumes schools will reopen once Miami-Dade County is in Phase 2. The plan is built to ensure the District can rapidly pivot, if necessary, in response to a shift back to Phase 1 or to a broader reopening under a transition to Phase 3.”

[See the notice on the Miami-County Dade Schools site for more details]

This as positive case numbers are exploding here in Miami-Dade County. On Saturday, numbers hit a grim milestone of surpassing 100,000 cases since the pandemic began with more than 3,400 additional positive cases reported within the past 24 hours in the county.

In response to the surge, five federally funded testing sites have opened temporarily with two in Miami-Dade and three in Broward County.

One at Miami Jackson Senior High School opened at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The other is at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium along Flagler Street. The sites will swab anyone five and older regardless if you have symptoms.

In Broward, where more than 1,600 cases were reported within 24 hours, 3 new drive-through sites opened. One at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach and McArthur High School Hollywood.

All are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and testing is free.

The sites will be open until Aug. 2. Appointments are recommended and you make one through the website by clicking here. Look for Florida under locations.