Bike riders are using cameras to catch dangerous encounters with drivers

MIAMI – The video recorded from a cyclist’s camera shows a string of riders along A1A in Palm Beach County. A passing pick-up truck honks as the driver goes around the cyclists, what happened next is now under investigation.

Video shows the truck appear to veer to the right, that’s when John Havener says it veered into him.

“Next thing I know he’s swerving into us. I lose my balance, hit kind of the side of the truck with my hand and fall down,” Havener says.

Havener, a Marine Corps veteran who served for 25 years, says he was riding his bike that day to log miles for a military fundraiser. He says the driver originally passed the group, then slowed down and argued with the rider in front of him.

“He intentionally swerved into the group of riders trying to show us who’s boss with his big pickup truck,” Havener said.

Most disturbing to Havener — the truck he says hit him had a Marine Corps license plate.

“Core beliefs of the marine corps, this guy had none of those and was just somebody out trying to hurt people,” Havener said.

Attorney Scott Weires says more cyclists are choosing to ride with cameras hoping to document scary situations.

“There’s just too many of these incidents that happen on a regular basis and never get taken to the police because the car has gone, nobody got a license plate,” Weires said.

Havener says it’s the second time a car has hit him off his bike.

“My wife, she’s more scared of me riding my bike than when I went to combat,” he said.