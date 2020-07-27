Dead roach in container of tofu forces restaurant closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – State records show Thai-Thai in Plantation had a serious roach issue when a state inspector visited the place last week based on a complaint.

Live roaches were found in rice and a dead roach was found in a container of tofu at the curry station.

An inspector saw a serious fly issue at a Boston Market in Pompano Beach and ordered that restaurant shut, as well.

Island Place in Lauderdale Lakes was ordered shut for the second time.

Records show there was a rodent and roach problem, as well as temperature issues.

There were no places in Miami-Dade or Monroe counties that were ordered shut last week.

Below is a list of those places in Broward and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following and ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***THAI THAI & SUSHI BAR

1861 NORTH PINE ISLAND ROAD

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/23/20

17 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 6 live roaches inside rice bin #1 and approximately 15 live roaches in rice bin #2 , roaches in contact with rice. Observed approximately 1 dead roach in container of tofu at curry station flip top. Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in Walk in Cooler: minced garlic (47°F - Cold Holding); cut cabbage (48°F - Cold Holding); raw tuna steaks (45°F - Cold Holding); volcano sauce (46°F - Cold Holding); butter (46°F); raw squid (46°F); brown rice (46°F - Cold Holding); cream of coconut (50°F - Cold Holding); spicy mayo (53°F - Cold Holding); seaweed salad (48°F - Cold Holding).”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches on top of chest freezer in dry storage area. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on ice cream chest freezer. Observed approximately 6 live roaches inside rice bin #1 and approximately 15 live roaches in rice bin #2 , roaches in contact with rice. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on utensil tray on kitchen expo line. Observed approximately 2 live roaches on back wall in dish storage area. Observed approximately 3 live roaches on pans on draining rack in dish area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 28 dead on the inside rim of chest freezers. Observed approximately 15 dead on top of chest freezer under plastic screen attached to top of cooler. Observed approximately 7 dead roaches next to reach in cooler and water heater near cook line. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches around mop sink area. Observed approximately 50 dead roaches under cook line and sauté station beneath equipment. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches in back dish storage area. Observed approximately 40 dead roaches on kitchen counter below microwave . Observed approximately 5 dead roaches on shelving unit in soda station area. Observed approximately 100 dead roaches behind and under chest freezers in kitchen and dry storage area. Observed approximately 1 dead roach in container of tofu at curry station flip top.”

“Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Observed can of Raid insect fogger under cook line, container of insect boric acid and container of ant and roach insect killer on top of shelving unit above sink.”

***BOSTON MARKET

2451 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/23/20

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 20 live flies on open to go paper cups at front counter at mobile order pick up station Approximately 25 live flies on wall above self serve soda machine. 5 live flies at ice tea dispenser on nozzle 11 live flies on wall next to soda dispenser behind the make table line 3 live flies on monitor cable over single service items at drive thru window 7 live flies on wall over hot holding equipment and salad make station 8 live flies on boxes at dry storage rack in kitchen next to microwave and prep sink Approximately 20 live flies on car delivery sign magnetically attached to 2 door reach in cooler in kitchen 2 live flies on stacked pans at triple sink station in kitchen Approximately 5 live flies at mop sink at rear of kitchen next to prep sink.”

***ISLAND PLACE

4170 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 7/20/20

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/8/18

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by more than 20 rodent droppings observed in chemical storage room on top of containers, next to kitchen area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Two dead roaches in between fryers. Observed - 2 dead roach underneath metal shelf next to fryer - 3 dead roaches on floor between fryers. - 2 dead in front of hand wash sink I. Dishwashing area. - 2 on floor next to dish machine. - 4 on floor behind ice machine.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed , -1 live roach crawling next to fryer. -2 live crawling on floor in front of ice machine. -6 live under prep table next to steam table with ready to eat food. -1 live roach crawling on steam table.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Walk in cooler: cooked goat meat between 45-47°F, rice and beans at 54°F and pork at 51°F. Operator states food was prepared 07/19 and cooling overnight.”