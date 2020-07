MIAMI, Fla. – Florida television pioneer Ed Ansin, owner of WSVN-TV, Ch. 7, in Miami, died Sunday at his Miami home. He was 84.

He led WSVN for decades into a nationally recognized news station.

Paul Magnes, executive vice president of Ch. 7′s parent company Sunbeam Television, confirmed Ansin’s death.

Ansin was also long-time owner of Boston’s WHDH-TV (Channel 7) and and Boston sister station WLVI-TV (Channel 56).

At an age when most people were retired, Ansin remained involved at Sunbeam.