South Florida stores are mostly stocked as tropical storm and pandemic converge

HIALEAH, Fla. – Around South Florida, as Tropical Storm Isaias brews to our southeast, people continued their everyday shopping on Thursday.

While a tropical storm might not make seasoned Floridians bat an eye, it is a good reminder that you should stock up well before a major storm approaches — especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This year it’s even more complicated by the pandemic that’s currently happening,” said Maria Brous, the director of communications for Publix.

While the supermarket chain saw a mad rush of people emptying store shelves a few months ago during the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, Brous says most things are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We have worked with our chip vendors, our our water vendors that also provide soft drinks,” she said. “We have canned goods, soups, batteries, all of the things you would expect.”

Items that may be running low include cleaning supplies and paper products. But in terms of hurricane supplies, shelves are stocked.

“Even with the challenges of COVID-19, our inventory levels are similar to those of previous years,” said Tony Villanueva, a manager at the East Hialeah Home Depot.

Villanueva says they have plenty of generators and plywood ready for people to come pick up. He says the earlier people come in, the less of a headache it will be for everyone.

“We want to have people come in earlier really to alleviate crowds and help us control some social distancing measures as well,” he said.

