South Florida in the cone for what’s likely to become Tropical Storm Isaias

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty for a potential topical cyclone that is forecast to become Tropical Storm Isaias.

The disturbance was about 510 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands around 2 p.m. Tuesday, packing maximum sustained winds at 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Air Force Reserve hurricane hunters are beginning to investigate the disturbance.

Forecasters say that some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and that the system is likely to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

It would be named Tropical Storm Isaias. At this point, it’s being called Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph, and the forecast track has it moving through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday, the hurricane center says.

Local 10 Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross says there’s a high degree of uncertainty with this disturbance. The Hurricane Center’s cone, which attempts to show the probable path of a storm’s center, shows that it could approach South Florida on Sunday.

At this point, a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

Guadeloupe, Martinique, and St. Martin

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

