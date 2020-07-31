Driver dies after car crashes into semi-tractor-trailer in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver has died after being involved in a crash Friday morning with a semi-tractor-trailer, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatchers, the call came in as a vehicle that had rear-ended a trailer.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta later confirmed that the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local 10 News was at the scene as a yellow tarp covered a portion of a blue Hyundai.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash.

Police identified the driver only as an adult male. Authorities have not released his identity as they work to notify his next of kin.

Police said the man was the sole occupant of the Hyundai. The truck driver was not injured.