Investigators believe missing mom left Georgia ‘abruptly,’ her father says

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The father of the woman who is still missing after her 2-year-old was wandering alone at a Miramar apartment complex tells Local 10 he is terrified for his daughter.

Curtis Cavett told Local 10 that he learned through investigators that his 21-year-old daughter, Leila Cavett, may have left her home in Georgia abruptly.

"Leila actually picked up in the middle of the night and just left which sounded strange," said Curtis Cavett, who lives in Ohio.

With each day that passes, Curtis Cavett, worries for the safety of his 21-year-old daughter. It's been five days since her son, Kamdyn, was found, but no one knows where she is.

"Every day I have to pick myself up and try to move along to try and figure out to keep myself together for my daughter and my grandson," said Cavett.

The father said he had plans to visit Leila and Kamdyn in Georgia, but before he could make it there, he learned the news of his daughter and grandson.

The missing-mom mystery began on Sunday morning when Cavett’s son — identified by family as two-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold — was by the resident of the Edge Apartments, 1860 SW 68th Ave. in Miramar, near the Florida Turnpike.

"It destroys me because I know how much of a great parent she really is. She is not going to leave Kamdyn alone with anyone," said Curtis Cavett.

Cavett said he had a message for Leila and his grandson.

"Leila, I love you so much. Kamydn, your grandfather is coming to get you out of stage custody. We are going to fight for you and fight for your mom," he said.

Kamdyn who is being cared for by the Department of Children and Families, and is staying with a foster family, according to Miramar PD.

Local 10 was informed that a hearing won’t be held until mid-August.

On Wednesday, the missing mother’s grandmother and other members of her family arrived outside of the Hollywood Police Department traveling from Tennessee to help in the search.

"My parents are still there combing the streets," said Cavett.

On her Facebook page, Leila Cavett says she works at Dunkin’ and that she lives in Atlanta, Ga. She lists Kamdyn’s birthday as April 2, 2018.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Cavett, who they are now identifying as a missing person. Call the Hollywood Police Department at (954) 764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can e-mail or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.