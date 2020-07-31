South Florida cities offering free sandbags to residents ahead of Hurricane Isaias

DORAL, Fla. – As Hurricane Isaias continues on its path toward South Florida, cities are offering free sandbags to residents to prepare for the storm.

Here is a list of cities holding sandbag distributions on Friday:

DORAL

Residents can pick up sandbags at Doral Central Park at 3000 NW 87th Ave. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or anytime next to Downtown Doral Park at 8395 NW 53rd St.

Shovels and bags are available on-site.

For more information, email constituentservices@cityofdoral.com

HALLANDALE BEACH

The City of Hallandale Beach will be distributing free sandbags starting at 9a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Big Easy Casino at 831 N Federal Hwy.

The City will provide the sand on a first come, first serve basis and anticipates being able to give out at least 1,500 sandbags until supplies run out.

Sand will be for Hallandale Beach residents and businesses only. Each resident/business may take up to 10 sandbags.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE

The North Bay Village Public Works Department will be distributing sandbags from 9 a.m. to noon Friday for single-family homes and first floor apartment/condo residents, and noon until supplies last for all others.

The sandbag distribution will be held at the Public Works yard at 1841 Galleon Street.

Sandbags are available to North Bay Village residents only with ID. Residents may take up to five bags per resident.