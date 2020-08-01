85ºF

In Miami, outdoor facilities, including restaurants, will reopen Sunday

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

A waiter wears a protective face mask and gloves while working at the il bolognese restaurant along Ocean Drive during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Restaurants throughout Miami-Dade County are open only for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A waiter wears a protective face mask and gloves while working at the il bolognese restaurant along Ocean Drive during the coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Restaurants throughout Miami-Dade County are open only for outdoor dining, take-out and delivery. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI, Fla. – After Miami was largely spared from major impacts from Hurricane Isaias, the city of Miami is reopening several outdoor facilities with normal operating hours on Sunday, Aug. 2.

Additionally, restaurants citywide are approved to reopen for outdoor dining service Sunday.

Parks, Pools and Beaches

All City of Miami parks, pools and beaches that closed to visitors Friday will reopen Sunday for regular hours of operation.

Marinas & Boat Ramps

All City of Miami marinas and boat ramps reopen Sunday with normal hours of operation.

Restaurants

Restaurants located in the City of Miami are approved to reopen for outdoor dining beginning Sunday, Aug. 2.

