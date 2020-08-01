Supermarkets stick with social distancing rules as people stock up on supplies

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – The parking lot is packed at the Publix Supermarket in Miami Shores and there’s a long line wrapped around the store. That line will clear and then will slowly back up.

That's because they are only allowing 25 people in at a time, trying to follow social distancing guidelines while people stock up for hurricane supplies in the midst of a pandemic.

Everyone in line as wearing a mask, but the social distancing outside is a little too close for comfort.

Store managers are trying their best to enforce social distancing inside by only allowing 25 customers at a time in the store.

In Palmetto Bay, residents prepared for Hurricane Isaias by loading sandbags in their cars. In North Bay Village, people did the same, preparing for potential downpours in the days to come.

Mayor Brent Latham was instructing city workers to get debris off of roads and clear storm drains.

City workers were also lowering water levels in canals.

Home improvement stores across Miami-Dade County also saw an influx of people. The stores were stocked with plenty of generators and plywood. Even in supermarkets, non-perishables were available all back to where they were when the pandemic first started.

South Florida residents Local 10 spoke to said they weren’t really worried about Hurricane Isaias, they just wanted to be prepared.