Wanted fugitive shot dead by Miami-Dade police

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted fugitive was killed in a shooting involving Miami-Dade County police after barricading himself and firing at officers, the department said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, which happened near SW 147th Avenue and 256th Street.

According to investigators, the suspect was wanted for shooting at officers in North Carolina and found at a home in South Dade.

Police say the suspect “barricaded himself as investigators attempted to make contact with him.”

“After numerous unsuccessful attempts for the subject to surrender, [Special Response Team] officers made entry into the residence,” Miami-Dade police said in a statement. “As the officers entered, the subject opened fire, striking an SRT officer on his ballistic vest. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the subject was struck.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

The man killed was only identified as a 56-year-old white male, with police saying they won’t release his name until notifying his family.

Officers were still blocking off SW 147th Avenue in both directions near the scene Saturday morning.