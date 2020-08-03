Miami house shot up, 17-year-old struck in chest, leg

MIAMI, Fla. – A house in the 200 block of NW 51 Street is still visibly riddled with more than a dozen bullet holes. It happened Saturday around 11 a.m. and left a 17-year-old shot in his chest and leg.

His mother told Local 10 on Sunday that this isn’t the first time the home has been shot up.

The family living here said in the past few weeks, bullets have struck their home directly several times.

The mother, who didn't want to be identified, said "When I heard the shots and my room window busts, I laid to the ground and the shots stopped. I got up and I go towards the back room to make sure my kids are all right," she said.

“My son ends up swinging the house door open and screaming ‘I’m shot, I’m shot’ and he laid in front of the front door.”

She said her son is in the hospital in stable condition.

Miami police have placed cameras at each end of the street as they try to come up with a description of the shooter and vehicle that the person, or persons, fled in.

If you have information that can help police identify the shooter or the shooter’s vehicle, call Miami police or Miam-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. You can also submit a tip online.