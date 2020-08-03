Missing Child Alert issued for 9-month-old baby from Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Missing Child Alert was issued Monday morning for a 9-month-old boy from Jacksonville, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed.

According to authorities, Noah Sims was last seen in the 8000 block of 103rd Street, wearing a gray onesie.

Police believe Noah may be with Corey Sims, 36, who was also last seen in Jacksonville, wearing a light blue polo shirt, coral-colored shorts and white sneakers.

Authorities did not confirm whether Sims is Noah’s father, although the two share the same last name.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911.