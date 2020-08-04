Biden, D-Wade among guests for Joaquin Oliver virtual event

PARKLAND, Fla. – A 20-hour virtual event is ongoing Tuesday to honor Joaquin Oliver, one of 17 killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, on what would have been his 20th birthday.

The program, streamed on Facebook and YouTube, is hosted by Joaquin’s parents and featured performances by musicians, speeches by politicians, and moments of contemplation by MSD survivors.

“We are celebrating Joaquin’s life. Remember that. And the reason Joaquin is not here is because injustice. Joaquin was shot down inside his school,” said his father Manuel Oliver.

Among the listed guests were former Heat star Dwyane Wade, musician will.i.am, and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The event, which began at 6 a.m., runs until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The Olivers are asking for donations to Change the Ref, an organization in Joaquin’s honor, that raises awareness about mass shootings.