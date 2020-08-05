After explosion, Lebanese Americans in South Florida move to send aid to Beirut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dr. Dany Habr, a physician who lives in Fort Lauderdale, said he burst into tears when he saw videos of the massive explosion in Lebanon. With the force of a 3.5-magnitude earthquake, it killed at least 135 people and wounded more than 5,000 in Beirut.

Habr couldn’t sleep Tuesday night. He is among the Lebanese in South Florida who remember the horrors of the 1975-1990 civil war. He was on his phone using Whatsapp, calling his friends and waiting for messages about his best friend who vanished after the explosion.

“They told me this morning that they found her intubated with a severe brain hemorrhage in one of the hospitals,” said Habr, who is an American University of Beirut graduate.

His family and friends told him there was a desperate need for international aid. Officials said hundreds of thousands won’t be able to return to their homes in months. And with some hospital buildings damaged, some doctors are having to care for patients under tents in fields.

The explosion comes amid an economic crisis during the coronavirus pandemic. There were reports of toxic gases released in the explosion. Public schools were turned into shelters and with the Port of Beirut closed there is the fear of food insecurity.

“We need to get them aid. We need to get them ... medical supplies. We need to get them ... treatment and we need to help the average people,” said Habr, the chief medical officer of oncology at Pfizer.

Lebanese President Michael Aoun told reporters on Wednesday that there is an ongoing investigation to find those who are responsible for storing ammonium nitrate. Port of Beirut officials are under house arrest and there is a two-week state of emergency in effect.

“There are no words to describe the catastrophe that hit Beirut last night,” Aoun said.

Full Screen 1 / 30 A drone picture shows the scene of an explosion at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, officials said. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

HOW TO HELP

