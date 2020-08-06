Man stabs woman in neck, arm at assisted living facility in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he stabbed a woman in the neck and arm at an assisted living facility in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Giovanni Jose Morron used a pocket knife to stab the victim while she was sleeping inside the ALF in the area of Southwest 207th Street and 122nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the woman suffered puncture wounds to the front of her neck, back of the neck and on her left forearm. She also sustained a gash to her left ring finger.

Police said Morron approached someone after the incident and told that person that he had just stabbed a woman.

That person then called 911 and the victim was transported to Jackson South Medical Center.

Police said the responding police officer patted down Morron and discovered the knife in his front right pocket.

According to Morron’s arrest report, the victim was not capable of providing detectives with a statement, however the stabbing was captured on the ALF’s surveillance cameras.

A motive for the stabbing is unclear. Authorities did not disclose whether Morron lives or works at the ALF.

He faces a charge of second-degree attempted murder/aggravated battery.