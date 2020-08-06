Miami-Dade County Mayor amends order: Fido can run free

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It was weeks after Miami-Dade welcomed people back to its parks after they were shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic that dog parks then reopened.

On Monday, June 8, the county mayor said people could take their furry friends back to dog parks, but there were strict guidelines in place.

All dogs had to be leashed even in places that previously allowed pups to roam leash-free.

Perhaps after a few months of good behavior, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez lifted the restriction Wednesday, signing an amendment that went into effect Thursday, essentially saying Fido can now run free in dog parks that have a no-leash policy.

Amendment No. 4 to Emergency Order 21-20 allows canines to be off leashes at dog parks.