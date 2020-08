MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 72nd Street and Abbott Avenue in Miami Beach after a U-Haul truck struck a gas line in the area.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 8:40 a.m. Thursday as two U-Haul vehicles were stopped next to a building.

Miami Beach police said drivers in the area should expect delays as crews work to repair the gas line.

No other details were immediately released.