Driver doing donuts in Miami Beach only weeks ago stopped for DUI, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The driver Miami Beach police pulled over in the early hours of Friday morning for drunk driving had been cited less than a month ago for doing donuts in the middle of the same city’s intersection.

Miami Beach police said the latest incident for Christ Lucas, 25, was driving under the influence. On Friday around 2:30 a.m., an arrest form said that Lucas was in his car, a white Chevrolet Camaro, driving southbound on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, when he accelerated quickly from a stop.

Police followed the vehicle for about nine blocks, where they said they saw multiple moving violations, so the driver was pulled over.

The arrest form said there was a strong odor of alcohol, that driver had blood-shot water eyes and slurred speech. Lucas was instructed to get out of the car to perform a field sobriety standard, which, according to the report, he did not perform the tests up to standard.

Lucas was placed into custody and his car impounded. His bond was set at $1,000.

During the dangerous July 15 donut incident, driver’s violations included careless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and driving with a learner’s permit without a licensed driver present. He was fined $632.