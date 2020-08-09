Police: Armed robbery motive for murder outside Shell gas station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The motive behind a shooting Saturday morning that left one man dead outside of a Southwest Miami-Dade Shell gas station was robbery, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police said that the thief confronted the victim and then shot him around 8 a.m. at the gas station off Southwest 152nd Street and 122nd Avenue.

After the shooting the gunman sped off. The victim was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition but died at the hospital.

Investigators spent most of Saturday on the scene, placing several evidence markers next to shell casings. There was also a cell phone and a damaged umbrella at the scene. They were also reviewing surveillance video from both inside and outside the gas station.

There was no information provided that the thief may had gotten away with anything from the victim.

Later in the day on Saturday, police cars were seen at a home off Southwest 162nd Court and 60th Terrace. The house was blocked off by police tape.

While police would not divulge details to Local 10 as to why they were focusing their attention at the home, they did confirm that it was linked to their search for the gunman in the Shell gas station shooting.

Police told Local 10 that they are questioning several people who have been detained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.