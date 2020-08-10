2 men taken to hospital after Miami shooting, another shows up on his own, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in broad daylight Sunday in a Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police said the shooting happened near Northwest First Place and 14th Street, just after 2:40 p.m.

When Miami Fire Rescue arrived, they initially found two victims. “They did, in fact, locate two males who appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds,” Officer Kiara Delva, of the Miami Police Department, said.

The two men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital. But then, a third man showed up at the hospital.

“We later learned that a third man arrived a Jackson Memorial Hospital himself and that he, too, had gunshot wounds,” Delva said.

Back at the scene, investigators were taking pictures and putting down evidence markers. They were also combing the area for any clues.

“Our detectives are continuing their investigation and our forensic team is on scene looking for evidence and any identifying marks that can help solve this case,” Delva said.

But police said they cannot solve the case alone and need to hear from witnesses.

“Please, the smallest tip can help.”

If you know anything about this shooting, call Miami Police at (305) 579-6111 or Miami Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS(8477).

(Local 10 News at 11 will have more on this breaking story. Local10.com will provide updates as they come in.)