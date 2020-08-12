Miami-Dade County Public Schools releases back-to-school guide for parents

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a guide to help parents prepare for their students first day of distance learning on Aug. 31.

The school district plans to reassess the coronavirus pandemic’s impact in October again to determine when it will be safe to reopen schools.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said it’s only a matter of time for students to be able to return to the classrooms.

Carvalho will be hosting a virtual town hall to answer parents’ questions at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. For more information or to submit questions, e-mail questions@dadeschools.net.

THE GUIDE