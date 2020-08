TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is now scheduled to address to Floridians regarding COVID-19 at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday. (It was rescheduled from 5 p.m.)

The state on Wednesday reported 8,109 new coronavirus cases and 212 more residents’ deaths, though the case total was inflated by a Miami Gardens lab sending seven weeks worth of positive case results (4,000+) to the health department at once.

On Tuesday the state did set a single-day record by reporting 276 resident deaths.