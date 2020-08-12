Coronavirus: Miami-Dade breaks record with 4,000+ new cases; Florida reports 212 more deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Miami-Dade County set a one-day record with 4,141 new cases of COVID-19 announced Wednesday, though the Florida Department of Health says it’s the result of a backlog of testing data that “severely skews today’s daily report for Miami-Dade and is not reflective of current trends.”

The county’s previous high for cases reported in a day was 3,576 on July 12.

The health department said it received results dating back to June 23 from Niznik Lab Corp in Miami and vowed to investigate the reason for that along with county leaders.

(1/2) Today, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) received a backlog of testing data from Niznik Lab Corp in Miami, dating back to June 23rd. The lab reported over 4,000 cases occurring over the past 7 weeks, but which had not been reported to DOH until today. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 12, 2020

(2/2)Therefore, this backlog severely skews today’s daily report for Miami-Dade & is not reflective of current trends. Once DOH was informed of this testing data backlog, we immediately reached out to Niznik Lab & we are investigating the matter, along with Miami-Dade leadership. — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 12, 2020

Dade’s total was part of 8,109 new coronavirus cases reported statewide Wednesday morning, along with 212 residents’ deaths as a result of COVID-19.

It comes a day after the state set a single-day record for resident deaths, reporting 276 on Tuesday. (That doesn’t mean that those deaths all necessarily occurred within the past 24 hours, based on the way Florida reports its fatalities.)

Florida is now up to 550,901 confirmed cases and 8,765 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 132 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.

The new deaths announced Wednesday include 30 in Miami-Dade County, three in Broward, and 14 in Palm Beach County. Monroe County did not report any additional fatalities.

A prominent projection released last week predicts that Florida’s death toll will double by the middle of October and surpass 19,000 by Dec. 1.

The state has seen a gradual lowering of its positivity rate over the past two weeks but increases over the past two days. The positivity rate was below 10% for three straight days before rising to 10.29% in Monday’s tests and 11.89% in Tuesday’s. The state’s average positivity over the past week is 9.6% with the two-week average 10.1%.

Miami-Dade’s positivity rate from Tuesday’s tests was 18.3 today, the highest for the county since late July.

There have also been ebbs and flows in the number of test results the health department has received over the past two weeks, which can affect the total number of new cases reported.

A look at Florida's COVID-19 testing volume over recent days. (Florida Department of Health)

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 4,141 to 139,271. The county has 1,939 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 475 to 64,080. The county’s death toll is now at 859.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 293 to 37,934, with the death toll now at 954.

Monroe County is now listed with 1,556 cases, a one-day increase of eight, with 13 deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 31,947 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.46% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

Positivity statewide has been between 8% and 12% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

A look at the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive in Florida over recent days. (Florida Department of Health)

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.6%

7/12 – 20.3%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.6%

7/16 – 18.3%

7/17 – 17.5%

7/18 – 20.6%

7/19 – 22.7%

7/20 – 19.3%

7/21 – 16.7%

7/22 – 18.6%

7/23 – 19.8%

7/24 – 19.7%

7/25 – 18.1%

7/26 – 18.2%

7/27 – 17.5%

7/28 – 16.3%

7/29 – 17.8%

7/30 – 14.9%

7/31 – 16.2%

8/1 – 15.3%

8/2 – 12.5%

8/3 – 13.7%

8/4 – 15.5%

8/5 – 12.8%

8/6 – 14.5%

8/7 – 13.4%

8/8 – 12.2%

8/9 – 10.8%

8/10 – 13.6%

8/11 – 18.3%

BROWARD

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.8%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.8%

7/15 – 16.6%

7/16 – 14.3%

7/17 – 13.7%

7/18 – 12.6%

7/19 – 17.6%

7/20 – 15.1%

7/21 – 12.3%

7/22 – 14.1%

7/23 – 15.7%

7/24 – 12.9%

7/25 – 12.2%

7/26 – 13.2%

7/27 – 10.8%

7/28 – 12.7%

7/29 – 13.8%

7/30 – 10.8%

7/31 – 12.8%

8/1 – 12.0%

8/2 – 8.3%

8/3 – 10.4%

8/4 – 8.8%

8/5 – 8.3%

8/6 – 9.7%

8/7 – 9.7%

8/8 – 8.7%

8/9 – 9.4%

8/10 – 10.1%

8/11 – 8.4%

Tracking the records

Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12

Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11

Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on July 12

Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12

Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12

Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24

Latest totals

The United States has passed 5.1 million confirmed cases, with over 164,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.7 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 20.3 million. There have been more than 743,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 12.6 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Wednesday: 8,109

Tuesday: 5,831

Monday: 4,155

Sunday: 6,229

Saturday: 8,502

Friday: 7,686

Thursday: 7,650

Wednesday: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

