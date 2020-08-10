Broward officials encouraged by coronavirus numbers trending down as county opens new testing sites

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Two new coronavirus testing sites opened in Broward County as a downward trend in positive cases continues.

Local leaders are encouraged by the improvement, but are warning the public not to let their guard down.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness told Local 10 News that the new testing locations are in addition to private and city sponsored testing sites.

"We have about 18 sites across Broward county," Holness said.

County parks across Broward are transforming into clinics.

Testing is now available in Coconut Creek, and another site in Lauderhill now at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium.

"The site is centralized, touching two zip codes that has high rate of incidents of COVID-19," said Holness.

It’s all strategic, and it seems to be working.

The numbers in Broward County appear to be leveling out, with the positivity rate currently just under 10 percent.

"The fact is this - the more we test the more likely we are to beat this virus," said Holness.

Broward County leaders believe more testing and more answers will mean more people can isolate and stop spreading the virus.

"People want to be tested, they want to get back to work," said Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief.

The county also taking things even further and doing in-home testing for seniors.

The good news is welcomed, but officials don't want anybody to become complacent or comfortable.

“Our numbers are going in the right direction now, but we need to continue to see that trend over the next few weeks for us to feel comfortable enough to open up some other things,” said Sharief.