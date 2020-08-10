Feeding South Florida needs more support during pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Feeding South Florida delivered food to about 700 families on Monday at Calder Casino in Miami-Dade County. The recession prompted by the coronavirus pandemic is forcing people who had never relied on assistance before to line up for food.

The nonprofit organization was distributing about 50 million pounds of food per year, and now it is distributing more than double. Despite the nonprofit organization’s increased efforts, volunteers say they are regularly having to turn away people in need.

Thanksgiving and Christmas usually increase demand among families in need, and Feeding South Florida is in need of donations. For more information on how to contribute to their effort and volunteer, visit the organization’s site.

