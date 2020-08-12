Police: Man arrested after pointing gun at cars in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday after he was caught pointing a gun at vehicles in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

According to police, the man, identified as Merville Vaughn Jr., 25, sat under a tree in the 1100 block of Northwest Seventh Street and pointed the gun at passing cars.

He also pointed the gun at a patrol officer who responded to the scene, authorities said.

Police said the suspect was wearing body armor and walked away while speaking with negotiators.

Authorities eventually used rubber bullets to take down the suspect, they said.

Police said an AK-47 was found inside Vaughn’s car that was parked nearby.

Vaughn was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution and will remain hospitalized for the time being under Florida’s Baker Act. Criminal charges are pending, police said.

A motive for the incident remains unclear.