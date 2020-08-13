9-year-old boy airlifted after injury at Haulover Inlet

MIAMI, Fla. – A 9-year-boy has suffered a traumatic injury at Haulover Inlet and has been airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Sky 10 was over the scene as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed out to the sandbars at Haulover Inlet on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. and rushed to get the boy out of the water and onto their boat.

He was on a gurney as they tended to him. Fire rescue drove the boat to shore where the child was taken by helicopter to JMH.

Local 10′s Liane Morejon is at JMH, where she is gathering details. This may have been some kind of a propeller cut, but that has not been confirmed.

