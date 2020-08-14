$168.5 million Powerball ticket sold at Publix in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Publix stores were lucky for Powerball ticket buyers in Wednesday’s drawing.

Three Publix stores in Florida sold winning Powerball tickets, but the big winner? Boynton Beach, where the nation’s lone winning ticket was sold at the 4770 North Congress Avenue supermarket for a win of (wait for it) $168.5 million.

The winning numbers, from a Quick Pick ticket, were 2-6-18-36-37, and the Powerball was 21.

That Publix store gets $100,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

So far, the Florida Lottery has not identified the multi-millionaire. The Palm Beach Post reported that Wednesday’s Powerball winner can choose to be paid over a 20-year period or receive a lump sum of $140,145,006 before taxes, according to lottery spokeswoman Lizeth George. They must claim their money within 360 days.

In Sunny Isles Beach, someone bought a Powerball ticket that won them $100,000 at Publix at 18320 Collins Avenue.

Two $50,000 Powerball tickets from the same drawing were sold at a Publix in Poinciana, Fla., and another in Gainesville.