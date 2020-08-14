Amber Alert issued for teen believed to have been abducted by man in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl who they said was possibly abducted Friday morning by a man in Central Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the man and girl inside a gas station convenience store.

The video shows him and the girl inside the store before they get into a gray Toyota RAV4 with Florida tag 504RXA. The SUV has a broken rear passenger window.

The identities of the man and teen are unknown, and it’s unclear why authorities believe the man may have kidnapped her.

Police said they were last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

The girl, who is believed to be around 16 years old, was wearing a red, baggy T-Shirt with dark pants. The man was wearing a white T-Shirt with dark pants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.