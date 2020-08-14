Shooting confirmed at Pembroke Lakes Mall; police say 2 people in custody

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two people are in custody after a shooting at the Pembroke Lakes Mall on Friday afternoon, Pembroke Pines police say.

No other suspects are believed to be at large.

Sky 10 was overhead as two victims were taken into rescue vehicles outside the Dillard’s store on the north side of the mall, at 11945 Pines Boulevard.

Police urge residents to stay clear of the area as their investigation remains ongoing.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: Officers are on scene at Dillards (11945 Pines Boulevard) investigating a shooting which just occurred. Two subjects are in custody at this time; no suspects are believed to be at large. Please stay clear of the area as our investigation remains on-going. pic.twitter.com/Std7Lg3wCm — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 14, 2020

A woman working at one of the stores told Local 10 News’ Jeff Weinsier that people in the mall took off running when they heard the shots.

“All of a sudden we just heard a loud bang ... it sounded like the roof fell,” said Hannah Francis, who works at the Shoe Show just by Dillard’s. ”And then all of a sudden we heard like four shots and everybody just started running.

“It’s honestly traumatizing,” she added. “Even though you didn’t see anything, just hearing it and knowing that somebody got hurt, regardless of whatever happened, it’s just scary.”

