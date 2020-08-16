84ºF

President Trump’s younger brother, Robert, dies

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. A tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece cannot be published until a judge decides the merits of claims by the president's brother, her uncle Robert Trump, that its publication would violate a pact among family members, a judge said Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 72.

The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital on Friday after White House officials said he had become seriously ill.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

President Donald Trump's statement from the White House about his brother, Robert. (WPLG)

The youngest of the Trump siblings remained close to the 74-year-old president and, as recently as June, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family that unsuccessfully sought to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece, Mary.

