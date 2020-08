BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a girl who went missing from Boynton Beach.

London Gordon, 13, was last seen Monday in the area of the 3600 block of High Ridge Way, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. She was wearing a white shirt and gray athletic pants.

She is Black with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-9.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Boynton Beach Police Department at (561) 742-6100.