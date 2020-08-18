Hotel damaged during fire in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale firefighter who suffered from heat exhaustion required medical attention on Tuesday during a hotel fire in Lauderdale-by-the Sea.

According to Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, the firefighter was part of the six units that responded to the two-story building at 4617 El Mar Dr.

The building is home to the Dee Jay Beach Resort, which is steps away from the beach. Gollan said no one else was injured in the fire, which remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.