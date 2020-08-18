With 1st day of virtual class approaching, community supports school-supply giveaway events

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Parents and administrators are preparing students for the beginning of virtual classes in South Florida.

In Broward County, Superintendent Robert Runcie personally greeted parents on Tuesday as he volunteered in a school-supplies giveaway.

“Our students, although they will be learning virtually, they still need supplies,” Runcie said during the drive-by event. “They still need resources in order to be effective learners, in order to engage.”

In Miami-Dade County, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho was making sure teachers had the training they need to adapt to the new demands of continuing education during the coronavirus pandemic. Getting book bags comes in handy.

“It is our goal to restart physical schooling, even if it’s in waves, with younger grade levels with fragile children as early as October 3,” Carvalho said.

The Strong Survivor, a non-profit organization that aims to help children in foster care, held a drive-by supply giveaway on Saturday in Homestead. Takira Brown, the founder of the organization, had the support of the Homestead Police Athletic League.

The Strong Survivor volunteers distributed gifts to children in need who are preparing to start school in Miami-Dade County. (Photos courtesy of Roman Lloyd via The Strong Survivor)

“I cried after because of the outcome,” Brown said about the wave of volunteers, children and grateful mothers and grandmothers who turned out.

Brown said the team effort — which included Local 10 News viewers — resulted in about 500 backpacks with supplies given to children in the community who are now more prepared to start classes online.

DJ Entice, left, and Homestead Police Department officers volunteered with Tamika Brown, of The Strong Survivor, on Saturday in Homestead. (Photos courtesy of Roman Lloyd via The Strong Survivor)

The Education Fund, a Miami Lakes-based nonprofit organization, is hosting a Tuesday giveaway event to benefit public school teachers until 4 p.m. at 6890 NW 76 St., in Medley.