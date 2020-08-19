Large waterspout spotted off South Florida shore

GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – A large waterspout has been spotted off the shore of Golden Beach in northeast Miami-Dade County, not far from the Broward County border.

Local 10 viewer Howard Greenfield sent us the video above.

The Miami office of the National Weather Service warned boaters to avoid the area.

Mariners, if you are on the water, move to safe harbor immediately!! Large confirmed waterspout with strong to damaging winds elsewhere. https://t.co/LErQT4YsIG — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 19, 2020

“Mariners, if you are on the water, move to safe harbor immediately!! Large confirmed waterspout with strong to damaging winds elsewhere,” the weather service tweeted.

The waterspout was associated with a strong thunderstorm, according to National Weather Service chatter.

A special marine warning has been extended until 3:15 p.m.

Sky 10 was over fallen trees that appeared to be caused by the waterspout. Golden Beach said the only damage reported to them thus far is to trees on the north side of town.

🌪 We're looking at damage along the A1A in Golden Beach after a large waterspout briefly moved onshore near the Miami-Dade/Broward County line. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water and have the same characteristics as a land tornado, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They are associated with severe thunderstorms and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, and frequently dangerous lightning.

Below are some more photos snapped by our viewers:

Local 10 viewer Audra Cozza shared this photo of a waterspout seen from Hallandale Beach. (Photo courtesy of Audra Cozza)

Local 10 viewer Chris Wheeler shared this photo of a waterspout spotted in Aventura near Waterways Marina. (Photo courtesy of Chris Wheeler)

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.