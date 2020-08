DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Passengers were evacuated from a Tri-Rail train around 2:30 p.m. after one of the train’s engines caught fire.

Sky 10 over the scene at Hillsboro Boulevard and Interstate 95 captured video of a visibly charred area.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.

No one was injured.

Tri-Rail service may be interrupted for riders because of the incident.

>Check the Tri-Rail Tracker to see service info.