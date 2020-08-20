Deputies: 2 young men steal pricey artwork from lobby of Islamorada condominium

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Two 18-year-old men from Tavernier were arrested Wednesday after they stole a piece of artwork from the lobby of a condominium that is worth thousands of dollars, authorities said.

Kevin Rigoberto Robles faces a charge of grand theft, while Marco Fucarraccio faces a charge of accessory to the grand theft.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, Deputy Christopher Kilmurray responded to the Summer Sea Condominiums complex in Islamorada on Tuesday regarding the incident.

Linhardt said two employees at the complex told Kilmurray that a $3,000 sculpture of sea life had been stolen from the lobby.

According to Linhardt, surveillance video shows Robles entering the lobby and leaving with the sculpture.

He was then seen loading the sculpture into a Honda SUV in the parking lot, Linhardt said.

Authorities said the video shows another man joining Robles in the parking lot, identified by a condo employee as Fucarraccio, who lives at the condo complex.

Kilmurray reported that he went to Fucarraccio’s unit, at which time the young man admitted to helping Robles steal the sculpture by driving the SUV.

Authorities said Robles also confessed to stealing the sculpture, which was recovered at his home.