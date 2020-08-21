Deputies search for armed man who fled from Dania Beach hotel

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a hotel in Dania Beach Friday morning after receiving a report about an armed, suspicious person.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the report was made shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, located at 2081 Griffin Road.

According to Codd, the armed man fled the scene and BSO’s SWAT unit was called in to assist in the search for him and to evacuate guests from the hotel.

The search for the man continues.

No other details were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.