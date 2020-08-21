Man accused of kidnapping missing woman’s son to appear in federal court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A self-proclaimed witch who has been charged with kidnapping after a 2-year-old boy was found alone in Miramar was transported Friday morning to the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale from the Broward County Mail Jail, where he will go before a judge.

The boy’s mother, Leila Cavett, 21, is still missing and was last seen last month at a gas station in Hollywood.

The FBI has since shared surveillance video of Cavett at the RaceTrac, where they took pictures of two dumpsters Thursday, before hauling them onto two flatbed trucks.

The dumpsters were covered with tarps.

A criminal complaint states that Ryan used his phone to search for the commercial garbage pickup dates in Hollywood, and was seen by a gas station employee using one of the RaceTrac dumpsters. The employee said they later noticed children’s toys and women’s clothing inside of it.

According to the complaint, surveillance video showed Ryan’s car directly in front of an apartment complex shortly before Cavett’s 2-year-old son, Kamdyn, was found there on the morning of July 26.

Authorities said surveillance video also shows Ryan’s car leaving the gas station around 8:15 a.m. that morning and returning at 8:38 a.m., which is consistent with the time frame in which Kamdyn was abandoned and then found.

Authorities said detectives also discovered that Ryan had been using another person’s debit card to make purchases at the RaceTrac and at a Walmart.

Among the items purchased were garbage bags, extra strength carpet odor eliminator and duct tape, the complaint stated.

Police have recovered Cavett’s truck, as well as shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them.

The search for Cavett continues.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Miami office at 1-800-CALL-FBI or to submit a tip via FBI.GOV/TIPS. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to her location.