Man found dead with gunshot wounds in Miami Gardens office building

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside a mixed-use office building Friday morning.

Officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to the building at NW 1st Avenue and 183rd Street, finding a black male.

The building has doctors offices, hair salons and other small businesses.

“They said they closed the office because of some murders. We don’t know who,” said Dr. Zafar Qureshi, who has an office in the building.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.