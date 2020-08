OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A shooting left a male injured on Thursday night in Opa-locka, according to the city’s police department.

Detectives were investigating the shooting at the Glorieta Gardens apartment complex at 13210 Alexandria Dr.

Detectives investigate a shooting Thursday in Opa-locka. (Local 10 News)

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used an ambulance and a helicopter to rush the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.