Male found dead after shooting in Miami Gardens, police say

Kenneth Rice, Photojournalist

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Jenise Fernandez, Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives found a male dead after a shooting on Tuesday at a gas station’s automated car wash in Miami Gardens.

They are working to verify the victim’s age. Officers at the scene said he was shot multiple times.

Officers surrounded the Amaco gas station, formerly a Caraf oil station, in the corner of Northwest 22nd Avenue and East Bunche Park Drive.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Nina Nahmias and Sandra Antonio contributed to this report.

