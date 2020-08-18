Gang suspects, ages 18-21, face charges in nearly 30 burglaries in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Detectives reported going after a local criminal organization with several sources of revenue. They have seized weapons — an AK-47 pistol and a Smith & Wesson M&P handgun — blank checks, debit and credit cards, cell phones, iPads, jewelry, designer handbags, a stolen vehicle, and over $150,000 in cash, police said.

Detectives linked the suspected gang members to nearly 30 residential burglaries in South Florida. To foil their operation, detectives simultaneously executed three arrest warrants and search warrants in Broward County, the Hollywood Police Department announced on Tuesday.

According to Officer Christian Lata, a spokesman for the department, the investigation also involved the Attorney General’s Office, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Margate Police Department. Officers arrested three suspects.

“These suspects committed these crimes while already on pre-trial release for previous crimes and while wearing court-ordered GPS ankle monitors,” Lata said.

The three suspects, who are ages 18 to 21, are accused of belonging to the criminal organization that aside from armed burglaries was also linked to financial fraud.

Lata identified the three suspects as 18-year-old Tremaine Raekwon Hill, 19-year-old Tyrek Davontae Williams and 21-year-old Zion Odain Denvor Hall. Deputies are holding them without bond.

“This investigation is still ongoing and may lead to additional charges and arrests,” Lata said.

MORE CRIME STORIES