Drive-by shooting leaves teenage boy wounded in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A drive-by shooting left a teenage boy injured on Tuesday night in Miami-Dade County’s Naranja area.

According to Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the victim is a 9th-grade public school student.

“Heartbroken to begin the day w/ news of yet another incident of senseless gun violence,” Carvalho wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The unidentified boy, who was shot in the back, remained hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shot Spotter technology reported the shooting about 10:45 p.m., according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. It was in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue, between 260th Street and Baur Drive.

Ealier this week, a shooting nearby in the Goulds — where two-year-old Carnell Williams-Thomas was fatally shot while playing in 2017 — left a 17-year-old girl injured and two dead.

Detectives identified the two killed as Arrington L. Veargis, Jr. and Demetrius D. Campbell.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Brian Ely and Assignment Desk Editor Sandy Antonio contributed to this report.

