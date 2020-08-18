Former prosecutor seeks to unseat Miami-Dade state attorney

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is facing off against opponent Melba Pearson Tuesday as she seeks an eighth term in office.

Fernandez Rundle has been Miami-Dade’s state attorney since 1993 and has come under criticism for never charging an on-duty police officer with murder in her 27 years in office.

She and Pearson recently debated on “This Week in South Florida,” where the death of inmate Darren Rainey, who suffered from a mental illness, was brought up by Local 10 News anchor Michael Putney.

According to a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International and other groups to the U.S. Department of Justice, Rainey was locked in a closet-size shower stall at the Dade Correctional Institution in June 2012 as a form of punishment for defecating in his cell and spreading feces on himself.

Fernandez Rundle’s office said he willingly walked out of his cell and was escorted by corrections offers to the shower to wash the feces from his body, however the ACLU maintains that he was left unattended for two hours with scalding hot water that later measured as high as 180 degrees. The shower was so hot that his skin separated from his body, their letter to the Department of Justice stated.

Putney asked Fernandez Rundle why no charges were ever filed in the case, to which she referred to the medical examiner ruling that Rainey’s death was not a homicide and that there were no burns on his body or on his feet, which would have supported the claim that he was standing in a hot shower.

An independent forensic pathologist hired by family later ruled that there were burns on Rainey’s body and the family was ultimately awarded $4.5 million in a civil rights lawsuit.

Fernandez Rundle maintained that the civil arena requires a lower standard of proof than the criminal arena.

“We have to be able to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said.

Pearson, who served as an assistant state attorney in Miami-Dade County for 15 years and most recently served as deputy director of the ACLU of Florida, said there were many “missed opportunities under my opponent’s watch, including the Darren Rainey case because I vastly differ from her analysis of the facts.”

Pearson said she believed the state could have been successful pursuing a manslaughter charge in the case based on the evidence.

If elected Miami-Dade’s top prosecutor, Pearson said she would create a civil rights unit and have designated prosecutors who only work on police misconduct and police shooting cases.