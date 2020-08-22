Eighth-grade victim says stepfather sexually assaulted her over 4 years, according to police

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A Deerfield Beach man is under arrest after investigators say he sexually abused his stepdaughter for at least four years.

Glenn Edward Colon, 48, of Deerfield Beach, who listed his place of employment as L.A. Fitness, Oakland Park, is being held on two counts, sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation on a minor.

The minor, who Broward Sheriff's Office deputies met with, is an eighth grader and told detectives that Colon has been sexually abusing her since she was in fifth grade. The girl, whose parents shared custody after separating, said she would stay with her mother while in elementary school, but once in middle school, her father received custody and she would visit her mother on weekends. This was when her stepfather, Colon, would sexually molest her, the victim said. Police said he would also take sexually explicit photos of her with his cellphone while she slept.

The girl told detectives the assaults happened every weekend while she was in fifth grade, but "as she grew older the frequency lessened." He would, however, continue to take photos of her as she showered, while she was around the house and in public. He also would make inappropriate comments and show her pornographic videos of underage girls, according to the report.

It was not clear from the police report how detectives learned of the assaults, but they did interview the victim. After interviews with the girl, detectives were granted permission to have the victim call Colon while they were present.

She confronted the stepfather about him taking pictures and other acts he had performed. On the call, he insisted that the girl come to his house that night and, when she asked him about a recent interview where he entered her room and "startled her," he said next time he would "tie her up."

When police interviewed Colon, he denied the allegations against the stepdaughter, but said the two had a "connection" and that they would frequently talk about "sex and boys." He denied showing the girl pornography but admitted to watching pornography and also told police he had built furniture in the past that is used for BSDM (bondage, discipline, dominance and submission), according to the police report.

Based on information provided by the victim and conversations with Colon, he was taken into custody on Monday. He is charged with one count of sexual battery with a person under 18 years old and custodian sexual battery of a victim under 12 years old. The second charge was lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim 12 to 16 years of age with an offender over 18 years old.

Colon is being held in the Broward County jail.