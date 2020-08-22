Keys’ leaders get ready for possibility of Laura’s visit

KEY WEST, Fla. – On Duval Street, it looks and feels like a very normal Saturday in Key West. But, that could change in the next couple of days.

Driving through the Florida Keys, there aren’t many residents boarding up homes or businesses. But the people of the Conch Republic are used to this sort of thing.

That being said, county leaders do want people to pay attention to the warnings be prepared.

In fact, they’ve ordered a mandatory evacuation for people in live-aboard vessels, mobile homes, RVs, travel trailers and campers.

“Those vehicles that are not tied down, we do expect there will be strong gusts and possibly even tornadoes spinning off from this even as a tropical storm. That’s why we’re asking those folks and live-aboards to all evacuate,” Monroe County Mayor Healther Carruthers said.

If Tropical Storm Laura continues on the path that is currently forecast, winds should pick up Sunday night and into Monday.

Monroe County will most likely be opening shelters in the lower Keys by Sunday.

(Local 10′s Ian Margol will be covering the storm in the Keys throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to Local 10 and Local10.com for complete coverage.)