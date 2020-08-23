Police search for suspect who fled after stabbing inside Miami-Dade transit bus

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating a stabbing that happened inside a Miami-Dade Transit bus late Sunday afternoon.

According to MBPD, a 911 call at 3:37 p.m. reported that a person had been stabbed in the area of the 300 block of Lincoln Road.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with an apparent stab wound.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, where he is listed in critical condition.

MBPD described the suspect as a black male with dreadlocks and gray shorts who fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.